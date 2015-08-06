    

March 10, 2017

March 9, 2017

March 4, 2017

February 27, 2017

February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017

March 23, 2017

March 23, 2017

March 17, 2017

April 3, 2017

March 28, 2017

March 22, 2017

April 3, 2017

March 31, 2017

March 30, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays

By Lydia Geisel | December 7, 2016 | People

Whether you’re sixteen or sixty, crafting your yearly holiday wish list never gets old. From peace on earth to Gucci loafers, these 10 local influencers know exactly what they want this year. Somewhere out there, Santa is listening—only if you’re on his Nice List, that is.

Branden Powers, Owner The Golden Tiki and Evel Pie

BrandenPowers_VEGWishList.jpg

"For the Holidays, I want the $400,000 dancing robot named Pulsar, a.k.a. the Butler from Rocky IV, of course. I think Jon Taffer actually owns him. Cough it up, Jon!"

Jordan Mendez, Regional Director of Operations at STK Las Vegas

JordanMendez_VEGWishList.jpg

"For the holidays this year, I'd love to get my hands on Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, literally. The handheld device stores all of the best games I loved to play as a kid. The 2017 MacBook Air with touch screen capabilities is a definite must-have for travel, and I'd like to do that in style with Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers designed by Kanye West."

Lieuchi and Jeff Fine, Owner and CEO of Lev Restaurant Group

JeffLieuchi_VEGWishList.jpg

"Our kids would ask for school year-round. Just kidding—that was on our list. We would ask for the last nine years back so we could experience having our kids all over again. This time we wouldn't worry about everything being so perfect and just relax and enjoy every minute. Just like they say, time really does go by so fast."

Ricci Lopez, General Manager of STITCHED

“I love taking photos and I am over using my cell phone as a camera. I would love a state-of-the-art camera to use for travel. Also, a new custom STITCHED suit would make me a very happy man.”

Michael Snedegar, Director of Entertainment Marketing at TAO Group Las Vegas

Snedegar_VEGWishList.jpg

“Something on my wish list this year is to take a Maverick Helicopter Grand Canyon tour with my family. Also, I can’t wait for Bruno Mars and Cher to come to The Park Theater next year. Seeing them again is definitely on my list as well.”

Marc Jay, Partner of Kelly Cardenas Salon and Senior VP of One Global Events & Marketing

MarcJay_VEGWishList.jpg

“As Hanukkah begins the evening of Saturday, December 24 and ends the evening of Sunday, January 1, we give and receive a gift on each night so my top eight list of presents would be: Amazon Echo, VocoPro DVD-Soundman Wireless Mic Karaoke PA System, Samsung Galaxy S7, spa pass for the Four Seasons, Tumi Luggage Set, socks and underwear, Tom Ford cologne, and Gucci loafers.

Brett Seitman, President & CEO of Bribor LLC

“I would like to get the Raiders in Las Vegas! An Amazon Echo would be nice as well.”

David Watts, Director of Keep Memory Alive Event Center

DavidWatts_VEGWishList.jpg

“The most important wish I have this year for the holidays is peace for Standing Rock. I want the Dakota Access Pipeline stopped and the Sioux Indian people to be treated with dignity and respect. [Also,] I want the name of the new hockey team to not be the Golden Knights. Aren’t we the Silver State after all? My main wish for myself is a great trip to Bora Bora to relax and unwind after a crazy year of highs and lows (the election included).”

Terry Fator, Headliner at Mirage

Terry_VEGWishList.jpg

“Peace on earth, goodwill toward men, and a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win. Need I say more?”

Elliot Fingerote, Director of Marketing at TAO Group Las Vegas

"My wish list for the holidays includes woodworking tools so I can create and build custom furniture."

Tags: gift guide gifts holidays
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF JON ESTRADA/VEGAS SEVEN (POWERS); ANTHONY MAIR (MENDEZ); GWYNNE MICHELE PHOTOGRAPHY (FINE); BRADLEY DUNN (JAY)

