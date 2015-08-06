Whether you’re sixteen or sixty, crafting your yearly holiday wish list never gets old. From peace on earth to Gucci loafers, these 10 local influencers know exactly what they want this year. Somewhere out there, Santa is listening—only if you’re on his Nice List, that is.
"For the holidays this year, I'd love to get my hands on Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, literally. The handheld device stores all of the best games I loved to play as a kid. The 2017 MacBook Air with touch screen capabilities is a definite must-have for travel, and I'd like to do that in style with Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers designed by Kanye West."
"Our kids would ask for school year-round. Just kidding—that was on our list. We would ask for the last nine years back so we could experience having our kids all over again. This time we wouldn't worry about everything being so perfect and just relax and enjoy every minute. Just like they say, time really does go by so fast."
“Something on my wish list this year is to take a Maverick Helicopter Grand Canyon tour with my family. Also, I can’t wait for Bruno Mars and Cher to come to The Park Theater next year. Seeing them again is definitely on my list as well.”
“As Hanukkah begins the evening of Saturday, December 24 and ends the evening of Sunday, January 1, we give and receive a gift on each night so my top eight list of presents would be: Amazon Echo, VocoPro DVD-Soundman Wireless Mic Karaoke PA System, Samsung Galaxy S7, spa pass for the Four Seasons, Tumi Luggage Set, socks and underwear, Tom Ford cologne, and Gucci loafers.
“The most important wish I have this year for the holidays is peace for Standing Rock. I want the Dakota Access Pipeline stopped and the Sioux Indian people to be treated with dignity and respect. [Also,] I want the name of the new hockey team to not be the Golden Knights. Aren’t we the Silver State after all? My main wish for myself is a great trip to Bora Bora to relax and unwind after a crazy year of highs and lows (the election included).”