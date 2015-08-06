By Lydia Geisel | January 10, 2017 | People

As soon as the clock struck midnight, these savvy influencers knew exactly what they wanted to change in 2017. From more quality time with family to crafting their culinary skills, these Vegas tastemakers are completely dedicated to their “New Year, New Me” promises.

Doug Eisner, Co-Founder and Developer at Elysian Living

“To convince three people I don’t know well to donate one percent of their annual income to charity… and to build out my Japanese whiskey collection.”

Jerid Choensookasem, better known as DJ Five

"I made a lifestyle change in 2016 and lost 50 pounds. My resolution for 2017 is to lose 10 to 15 more and to have a six-pack before summer. Or, just a flat stomach will do."

Melanie Agorrilla, Marketing Manager at STK Las Vegas

"2017 will be all about doing. It's the year to go for it and just put things into action and STK's guests will see that happening in our overall experience. Outside of the restaurant, I'd like to spend more time learning how to experiment with new dishes at home and craft my cooking skills so going out is more of a treat."

Jordan Miner, Promotions Director for TAO Group Las Vegas

“I resolve to help a person who needs a physical transformation, like the one I completed, and help them achieve their goal. It’s very difficult to accomplish and I have a great respect for those who do so.”

Robert Chiti, Director of Hotel & Guests Relations for TAO Group Las Vegas

“My New Year's resolution includes learning to speak Japanese, teaching my two daughters how to ice skate and eating less than a pint of ice cream on Sunday nights.”

Charlotte Robertson, Director of Operations at Jaleo and China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan

“In 2017, I'd like to meet more of the Las Vegas hospitality community. There are so many great restaurants and bars that have opened up; the scene has really grown in the last couple years. I also resolve to be more on top of my expense reports!”

Tom Kaplan, Senior Managing Partner at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group

“Ever since I was a young boy I have had a keen sense of awareness and appreciation for our natural environment and the critical importance of preserving it. Now climate change is undeniably occurring creating a multitude of problems and threatening our planet. Given broken federal politics, corporate greed, and corrupt special interest groups, it has become incumbent upon each of us to do more to protect Nevada and our world. I resolve to do just that by further educating myself as well as my friends, business colleagues, and local and state politicians so that we can reverse this problematic situation.”

Tiffany Matthews, Director of Special Events for sbe Las Vegas

“My New Year’s resolutions are to be more present in my everyday life, stop stressing about work, losing time on social media, and to live each day with a big smile on my face. I also look forward to welcoming our son into the world this February and being the best mom I can be! Can't wait for my best year yet!”

Zoe Thrall, Director of Studio Operations at Palms Casino Resort

“Continue to eat better and be more active, and listen to music that is outside my comfort zone.”

Larry Close, General Manager at The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas

"My New Year's resolution is to spend more time developing my culinary skills, train for the Spartan Race and volunteer more time to our community! I chose these resolutions because I want to eat healthier, stay fit, and give back to my community."