Stars and Stardust: Sidewalk Astronomy in the Neon

| November 29, 2016 | Calendar

Hosted by the Las Vegas Astronomical Society and the College of Southern Nevada Planetarium, families will have the opportunity to stargaze in the Neon Boneyard. Guests can expect access to a variety of professional telescopes, as well as a self-paced solar system scavenger hunt activity. 6-9 p.m. 770 N Las Vegas Blvd., 702-387-6366; neonmuseum.org