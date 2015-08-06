| February 14, 2017 | Calendar

Come to the St. Jude “An Affair of the Art” Gala and enjoy a fun night with live entertainment and exquisite dining while supporting the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The event will also hold an auction featuring custom artwork. To purchase tickets or for more information, email Erica.Thompson@st.jude.org. 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard, 702-341-2903; stjude.org