    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
Read More

January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

St. Jude An Affair of the Art Gala

| February 14, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Come to the St. Jude “An Affair of the Art” Gala and enjoy a fun night with live entertainment and exquisite dining while supporting the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The event will also hold an auction featuring custom artwork. To purchase tickets or for more information, email Erica.Thompson@st.jude.org. 11011 W. Charleston Boulevard, 702-341-2903; stjude.org

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE