Skye and Stars

| April 21, 2017 | Calendar

Skye Canyon hosts Skye & Stars, an evening of stargazing with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) on Saturday, June 3. Music, family-friendly lawn games and food vendors (50 Shades of Green, Dude Where’s My Hotdog and Kona Ice) start at 7 p.m.; telescopes are open for viewing from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Dr., Skyecanyon.com.

