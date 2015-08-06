    

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

By Kim Armenta | February 16, 2017 | People

Share

The latest from Vegas' Publisher, Kim Armenta.

Kim-Armenta-1.jpg

I celebrated our #InstaVegas cover with its stars Holly Madison, Jeff Timmons, Jaennelle Vergonio and John Um at The Dorsey at Venetian.

As fashion takes the spotlight this spring, and I pack my winter sweaters away, I’m inspired by the effortless prints of DVF, now helmed by Jonathan Saunders (see page 54 for our story) and the fun of Tory Sport, now open in Fashion Show ( see page 60). Spring is a time of renewal and rejuvenation. As we prepare for the warmer weather, some of you may be amping up your health and fitness plans in preparation for pool parties and moonlight soirées. My plan? Heading to TruFusion, for yoga, Pilates, cycling—and for you brave souls, TRX and boot camp.

Your body is your canvas, and since the athleisure trend is going nowhere (and getting sexier), I’m loving Niyama Sol’s eco-friendly active wear. Of course, since this is Vegas, we have to balance working on ourselves with having fun! I can’t wait for all the headliners in town this spring, including Cher, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Céline Dion, and the return of Reba McEntire with Brooks and Dunn. It’s shaping up to be an incredible spring and summer in Vegas, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Live, love, dance.

Tags: kim armenta spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JUSTIN HARRISON (INSTA VEGAS); RAY ALAMO (VEGAS GIVES)

