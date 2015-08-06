Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

By Kim Armenta | February 16, 2017 | People

The latest from Vegas' Publisher, Kim Armenta.

I celebrated our #InstaVegas cover with its stars Holly Madison, Jeff Timmons, Jaennelle Vergonio and John Um at The Dorsey at Venetian.

As fashion takes the spotlight this spring, and I pack my winter sweaters away, I’m inspired by the effortless prints of DVF, now helmed by Jonathan Saunders (see page 54 for our story) and the fun of Tory Sport, now open in Fashion Show ( see page 60). Spring is a time of renewal and rejuvenation. As we prepare for the warmer weather, some of you may be amping up your health and fitness plans in preparation for pool parties and moonlight soirées. My plan? Heading to TruFusion, for yoga, Pilates, cycling—and for you brave souls, TRX and boot camp.

Your body is your canvas, and since the athleisure trend is going nowhere (and getting sexier), I’m loving Niyama Sol’s eco-friendly active wear. Of course, since this is Vegas, we have to balance working on ourselves with having fun! I can’t wait for all the headliners in town this spring, including Cher, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Céline Dion, and the return of Reba McEntire with Brooks and Dunn. It’s shaping up to be an incredible spring and summer in Vegas, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Live, love, dance.