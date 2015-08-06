Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

By Andrea Bennett | February 16, 2017 | People

The latest from Vegas' Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Bennett.

The delightful and hilarious Jaymes Vaughan emcee’d our record-breaking Vegas Gives event at Grand Canal Shoppes.

Every day is an adventure in fashion at my house, and I’m not talking about myself. (My daily uniform, despite what you might see on social media or this page, can probably best be described as utilitarian.) No, the adventure begins the moment my 7-year-old daughter walks out of her room, always wielding the accessory we’re promoting on our cover: bravado. She has no fashion restrictions (except being sufficiently covered), and there’s been more than one time I’ve sent her skipping to class looking like a rodeo clown. Who says matching is all about color coordination? Sometimes it’s about rocking an all-animal-themed ensemble. Restraint is for the unimaginative. We can all learn something from this.

Incredible talent Vanessa Williams was this year’s Nevada Ballet Theater Black & White Ball honoree.

Recent reported presidential edicts to women staffers to “dress like women” have sparked conversation in our house. The #DressLikeAWoman campaign on Twitter has had us looking at pictures of a doctor doing an autopsy in scrubs (and pearls!); California Senator Kamala Harris’s tweeted picture of Dr. Mae Jemison in full astronaut suit; and of course the notorious RBG in judicial robes.

But to me, this isn’t just a conversation about gender roles and what they should look like; it’s about self-expression worn literally on your sleeve. It’s about breaking out of uniform—and maybe your comfort zone—in the name of wearing something just because it makes you happy. In honor of our Spring Fashion issue, I plan to let my daughter pick out this month’s outfits. I have a feeling we’ll both be looking fabulous.

I was thrilled to be at the same (long!) table with so many notables at the fabulous Ultimo Grand Banquet at Venetian this year. (Badgley Mischka dress courtesy of Rent The Runway.)

Enjoy the issue!