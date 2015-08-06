    

February 2, 2017

January 28, 2017

January 26, 2017

Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
Read More

February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
Read More

February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

By Andrea Bennett | February 16, 2017 | People

The latest from Vegas' Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Bennett.

Andrea-Bennett-1-0001.jpg

The delightful and hilarious Jaymes Vaughan emcee’d our record-breaking Vegas Gives event at Grand Canal Shoppes.

Every day is an adventure in fashion at my house, and I’m not talking about myself. (My daily uniform, despite what you might see on social media or this page, can probably best be described as utilitarian.) No, the adventure begins the moment my 7-year-old daughter walks out of her room, always wielding the accessory we’re promoting on our cover: bravado. She has no fashion restrictions (except being sufficiently covered), and there’s been more than one time I’ve sent her skipping to class looking like a rodeo clown. Who says matching is all about color coordination? Sometimes it’s about rocking an all-animal-themed ensemble. Restraint is for the unimaginative. We can all learn something from this.

Andrea-Bennett-2-0001.jpg

Incredible talent Vanessa Williams was this year’s Nevada Ballet Theater Black & White Ball honoree.

Recent reported presidential edicts to women staffers to “dress like women” have sparked conversation in our house. The #DressLikeAWoman campaign on Twitter has had us looking at pictures of a doctor doing an autopsy in scrubs (and pearls!); California Senator Kamala Harris’s tweeted picture of Dr. Mae Jemison in full astronaut suit; and of course the notorious RBG in judicial robes.

But to me, this isn’t just a conversation about gender roles and what they should look like; it’s about self-expression worn literally on your sleeve. It’s about breaking out of uniform—and maybe your comfort zone—in the name of wearing something just because it makes you happy. In honor of our Spring Fashion issue, I plan to let my daughter pick out this month’s outfits. I have a feeling we’ll both be looking fabulous.

Andrea-Bennett-3-0001.jpg

I was thrilled to be at the same (long!) table with so many notables at the fabulous Ultimo Grand Banquet at Venetian this year. (Badgley Mischka dress courtesy of Rent The Runway.)

Post your fabulous spring looks on Instagram @vegasmagazine #thevegasedit. We’ll choose our favorites by March 31 for an online readers’ spring fashion slideshow.

Enjoy the issue!

Tags: andrea bennett spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY RAY ALAMO (VEGAS GIVES); ALAMO (WILLIAMS); SOPHIA SONG (ULTIMO)

