April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017
April 17, 2017

Letter From the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017
April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo

April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
April 18, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

By Kim Armenta | April 17, 2017 | People

The latest from Vegas' Publisher, Kim Armenta.

Kim-Armeta-1-0001.jpg

I was thrilled to attend the grand opening of Dance With Me, a fantastic new dance studio in Tivoli Village by Dancing With the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

In a city where culinary masters, entertainers, and artists all take center stage, and our Vegas celebrities are so public and accessible, they often influence us even more than they know (or maybe even want). Las Vegas is full of influential women, many of whom are featured in this issue. With such headliners Cher, Britney, Celine, and Jennifer Lopez dominating the music scene, international contemporary artist Elena Bulatova giving us a taste of “the sweet life,” jewelry designer Kendra Scott and star chefs Lorena Garcia and Carla Pellegrino and restaurateur Elizabeth Blau to name a few, I’m celebrating their many accomplishments in our annual “Women of Influence” issue.

Kim-Armeta-3.jpg

Aja Graffa and I visited artist Elena Bulatova in her studio on Aria’s Gallery Row.

Growing up I was known as a “daddy’s girl,” and while my father, who I miss dearly, had a definite influence, it is now when I reflect that I see what a huge influence my mother has always been. For that, I’d like to pay a special tribute to her. It’s my mother who instilled my early drive for independence and taught me valuable survivorship skills at an early age. And it’s the strong women in my family, as well as friends and business associates, that have been the “wind beneath my wings.” (You know who you are!) I hope you’ll take a moment to think about the influential women in your life, too. Cheers!

Tags: kim armenta late spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF TOM RENNAN (DANCE WITH ME); JUSTIN HARRISON (GAUDIN)

