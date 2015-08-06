    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

The Aquatic Club Grand Opening Party
Read More

March 29, 2017

Unveiling of 2017 Porsche Panamera
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show

People

See More
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017
Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Delicious Salads Worth Trying at Vegas Steakhouses
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Celine Dion Unveils More Than 200 Pieces From Her New Handbag Line
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Letter From the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017

By Andrea Bennett | April 17, 2017 | People

Share

The latest from Vegas' Editor-in-Chief, Andrea Bennett.

Andrea-Bennett-1-0002.jpg

I got to reconnect with Yigal Azrouel after his fashion show for the Nathan Adelson Hospice luncheon at Wynn.

Cher called me "Babe." And while I fully recognize that after five decades of performing, calling people “babe” is just a reflex for her—you know, like blinking or sneezing—it felt no less like a feminist anointing to me. When we began planning our annual “Women of Influence” issue months ago, I could think of no better person to be on the cover than Cher. Do you know anyone else who could more convincingly descend from a stage ceiling in tribal priestess costume (it’s the one on our cover) singing a feminist anthem like “Woman’s World?” Neither do I. Or who has exercised her influence—loudly and sometimes blisteringly (like it or not)—with no thought of personal consequences? Again, me neither.

Andrea-Bennett-4.jpg

Everyone find their best blues! One of my husband, Reid Gardner’s, and my favorite events of the year is One Night for One Drop, in which Cirque du Soleil casts and crews donate their time and talent in support of areas in water crisis.

I spoke with her longtime friend and costume designer, Bob Mackie, for our cover story, and although she hasn’t strayed into politics in her new show, he agrees that regardless of what you think about her opinions, her fearlessness in our current political climate is a breath of pure, unfiltered fresh air. Painted into mesh bodysuits, wearing a sari and riding an animatronic elephant, surrounded by gyrating gladiators, maybe Cher is outspoken in the kind of theatrical way that resonates particularly well with a Las Vegas audience.

Andrea-Bennett-3-0002.jpg

Michele Quinn and Jerry Misko and I celebrated the incredible “Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada” show in a pop-up gallery warehouse in Downtown.

But there’s also a reason that she’s been a trailblazer for 50 years, giving women permission to speak their minds, not shoehorn themselves into cultural norms, and, on occasion, wear a headdress made of rooster feathers. To Cher and all the strong women making the world a little more amazing for the rest of us, we salute you.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: andrea bennett late spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY RAY ALAMO, COURTESY OF THE ART MUSEUM AT SYMPHONY PARK

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Publisher: Late Spring 2017
Read More

April 17, 2017

Letter From the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017
Read More

April 14, 2017

Fashion Designers The Blonds Spill on Creating Vegas Show Costumes for Britney Spears & J.Lo

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE