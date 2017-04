| April 11, 2017 | Calendar

HELP of Southern Nevada partners with Tuscany Suites & Casino to host a ‘Get Quizzy’ Trivia night provided by ‘Geeks Who Drink’ at PUB 365 inside the resort. 7 p.m. To pre-register, email events@helpsonv.org. Cost of admission is $40 per team of four with all the proceeds going to HELP. helpsonv.org