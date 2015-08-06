Ethel M Chocolate Lights of Love Celebration

| January 18, 2017 | Calendar

Ethel M Chocolates will celebrate Valentine's Day with a display of sparkling lights during their Lights of Love celebration. Pink, red, white, and purple lights will embellish the botanical cactus garden the week of Valentine's Day. The experience also includes a Ethel M Chocolate tasting room, to make sure you grab the proper sweet for your sweetheart! February 8-14. 2 Cactus Garden Dr., 800-438-4356; ethelm.com