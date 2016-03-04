    

By Lydia Geisel | April 20, 2017 | People

Share

These praiseworthy celebrities care as much about the environment as they do their careers. Here, eight must-follow stars who will inspire you each and every day to give a little back to Mother Earth.

Shailene Woodley

The Divergent star has been famously using her platform to combat the Dakota Access Pipeline and conserve clean water—proving that even one celeb’s voice can go a long way.

Gisele Bündchen

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

This charitable supermodel stands by a healthy and happy planet. Bündchen combines fashion and generosity by donating a portion of the profits from her sandal line (Ipanema Gisele Bündchen) to protect water sources in the Amazon.

Salma Hayek

While celebrated for her beauty and on-screen chops, Hayek is also quite the philanthropist. In addition to her work to end domestic violence, the stunning actress also serves on the board of Global Green USA and seeks solace with Mother Nature whenever she can.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Undoubtedly the leader of the celebrity eco-movement, the Academy Award-winning actor has committed his full attention to battling climate change. Not only do we wish we could be best friends with the handsome star, but we also wish we could be a bit more like him.

Jessica Alba

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Founder and face of The Honest Company, Alba has set out to make a difference with eco-friendly products (from diapers to detergent). Honestly, there’s no denying her admirable efforts to build a cleaner and more peaceful world.

Mark Ruffalo

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

When he’s not spending time with his kiddos or gracing the Broadway stage, Ruffalo makes time to team up with fellow eco-conscious A-lister, Leonardo DiCaprio, to fight fracking.

Adrian Grenier

A post shared by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

This Entourage superstar has turned full-time humanitarian. Not only does Grenier support a sustainable lifestyle, but he’s making a strong splash in the eco-friendly world by helping to clean up our oceans—one plastic bag at a time.

Gwyneth Paltrow

It’s not true that all A-listers only care about is fame and fortune. Paltrow uses her e-commerce site Goop to promote sustainable fashion and beauty brands. Plus, she’s a huge advocate for eating organically and getting outside to enjoy nature’s finest moments.

