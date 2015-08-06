    

Destination Wedding Venues Inspired by Celebrities

By Lydia Geisel | February 1, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

While nothing quite beats celebrating the love of your life on your special day, a brag-worthy spot in a beautiful foreign city can’t hurt. These standout venues not only offer romantic spaces for solidifying your love, but were also once booked by noteworthy A-listers. Here, five incredible getaways to host your celeb-inspired wedding.

David and Victoria Beckham: Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland

LuttrellstownCastle_CelebrityWeddings2.jpg

The British singer-turned-designer and her soccer hubby tied the knot like the royals do at a historic castle just outside of Dublin back in 1999. The privately owned estate includes 12 awe-inspiring bedrooms, a grand library, and a stunning ballroom to host an intimate post-nuptials feast.

George and Amal Clooney: Aman in Venice, Italy

The flawless couple exchanged vows alongside the Grand Canal at Aman Venice, a Renaissance-inspired resort which features two private gardens and a canal-side resto run by award-winning chefs. If you’ve got room in the budget to splurge, opt for the Piano Nobile (the grandest floor of the Palazzo). While you’re required to reserve the full hotel to book this luxe offering, your reservation will promise you and your guests exclusive use of the ballroom, multiple dining rooms, and the bar (not to mention memories to last a lifetime).

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy

VillaPizzo_CelebrityWeddings2.jpg

No one does romance like this hilarious duo, who sealed the deal in 2013. Tucked within the Alps district, this lakeside venue offers picturesque views of the surrounding mountains and boasts dreamy gardens. Every bride deserves the perfect backdrop on their special day, so why not follow in Teigen’s footsteps and treat yourself to the Italian wedding of your dreams?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Borgo Egnazia in Fasano, Italy

If you love your pasta as much as you love your partner, consider hosting your wedding at this five-star resort in Puglia, Italy that’s fully immersed among ancient olive groves and only steps away from the Adriatic Sea. Not so long ago, Timberlake and Biel said “I do” in front of a star-studded audience here. While your guest list may not be as glamorous, you will never want to leave.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

FloraFarms_CelebrityWeddings.jpg

For the down-to-earth twosome, celebrate your love in style like Levine and his supermodel wife in Mexico. The 10-acre organic farm sits in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains and comes with an herb garden amphitheater, lakeside lawn, and a hilltop altar that was made for an Insta-worthy outdoor ceremony.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: celebrities celebs travel weddings marriages _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY by Sara Richardson (flora farms). PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF Luttrellstown Castle; villa pizzo.

