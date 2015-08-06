    

Best Concerts to See This Winter in Vegas

By Rob Kachelriess | November 29, 2016 | Culture

Share

You can't be everywhere on New Year's Eve. This year, new venues and new residencies mean you can spread out the holiday happenings.

vegas-concerts

If it’s New Year’s Eve in Vegas, it’s Bruno Mars—this year at The Park Theater as part of his new MGM residency.

December 17: Stevie Nicks & The Pretenders at The Park Theater

It’s opening night for the new 5,200 seat Park Theater. The distance from the stage to the last row is only 145 feet, making every view a great one for this rock ’n’ roll double-header. Monte Carlo, 866-740-7711

December 30-31: Maroon 5 at Mandalay Bay Events Center

In what has turned into an annual tradition, Maroon 5 will celebrate the end of a year in Las Vegas with a pair of shows at Mandalay Bay—its fifth anniversary this year. Mandalay Bay Events Center, 702-632-7580

December 30–31: Bruno Mars The Park Theater

If you saw his Super Bowl halftime show (or either of his last two NYE shows at Cosmopolitan), you know to expect a high-energy performance. This year, Bruno Mars starts the new year out with the first in a mini-residency across MGM properties. Monte Carlo, 866-740- 7711

December 31: Sting at The Chelsea

How does Cosmopolitan continue to top itself? One word: Sting. Fresh off a summer arena tour with Peter Gabriel, Sting will be at one of Vegas’s NYE party zones to ring you in. Cosmopolitan, 877-893-2003

January 13–14: Van Morrison at The Colosseum

The reclusive Irish singer pays a rare visit to Las Vegas with a stop at the Colosseum, and the holidays keep on giving, since a copy of his new CD Keep Me Singing is included with the ticket. Caesars Palace, 702-731-7110

January 18-22: Toruk—The First Flight at T-Mobile Arena

The newest Cirque du Soleil production is based on Avatar, and you can be among the first to judge whether it can compete with James Cameron’s movie—and the Strip’s slew of other Cirque shows. T-Mobile Arena, 702-692-1600

February 8–25 (select dates): Cher at The Park Theater

Cher is back with a show heavy on her ’70s era classics (but would she really skip ’80s anthem “If I Could Turn Back Time” or 1998 comeback single “Believe”?). Monte Carlo, 866-740-7711

Tags: music holiday season new year's eve performances musicians vegas musicians _feature winter 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES

