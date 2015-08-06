Best Concerts to See This Winter in Vegas

It’s opening night for the new 5,200 seat Park Theater. The distance from the stage to the last row is only 145 feet, making every view a great one for this rock ’n’ roll double-header. Monte Carlo, 866-740-7711
In what has turned into an annual tradition, Maroon 5 will celebrate the end of a year in Las Vegas with a pair of shows at Mandalay Bay—its fifth anniversary this year. Mandalay Bay Events Center, 702-632-7580
If you saw his Super Bowl halftime show (or either of his last two NYE shows at Cosmopolitan), you know to expect a high-energy performance. This year, Bruno Mars starts the new year out with the first in a mini-residency across MGM properties. Monte Carlo, 866-740- 7711
How does Cosmopolitan continue to top itself? One word: Sting. Fresh off a summer arena tour with Peter Gabriel, Sting will be at one of Vegas’s NYE party zones to ring you in. Cosmopolitan, 877-893-2003
The reclusive Irish singer pays a rare visit to Las Vegas with a stop at the Colosseum, and the holidays keep on giving, since a copy of his new CD Keep Me Singing is included with the ticket. Caesars Palace, 702-731-7110
The newest Cirque du Soleil production is based on Avatar, and you can be among the first to judge whether it can compete with James Cameron’s movie—and the Strip’s slew of other Cirque shows. T-Mobile Arena, 702-692-1600