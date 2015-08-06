Best Body Scrubs for Softer, Glowing Skin

By Harman Kaur Pradhan | April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Indulge your body with one of these ah-inducing body scrubs, guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on bikini season.

Exfoliant Gentle Purifying Scrub, Jouviance ($22). CVS, Multiple locations

This product is perfect for treating and smoothing out acne-prone areas such as your chest and back leaving your skin and body feeling silky soft within immediate use.

Blood Orange + White Pepper Sugar Scrub, Bliss ($36). Ulta, 6740 N. Durango Dr., 702-395-0569

Energize and awaken your senses while polishing away rough spots on your body with this citrus-scented scrub that quickly lathers to clean the surface.

Gentle Melting Body Scrub, Sephora Collection ($18). Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

Great for those with sensitive skin, this gentle scrub made with bamboo powder helps removes dead skin cells, resulting in a refined surface with minimal irritation.

Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap, Jack Black ($15). getjackblack.com

Though this brand is targeted towards men, the scrubbing soap is an excellent choice for women looking for an exfoliating option that’s gentle enough to incorporate into their daily beauty routine.

Rub n’ Buff Transforming Salt Scrub, OleHenriksen ($44). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-737-0550

Perfect for all skin types and reminiscent of a spa treatment, this scrub targets areas such as your knees and elbows to undo uneven texture.

Vanilla Bean Creamy Body Scrub, Lavanila ($40). lavanila.com

For those seeking a scrub made with natural and relaxing ingredients, look no further. Composed of Madagascar vanilla beans and whipped shea butter, this handmade product will leave your body feeling smooth and less stressed.

Sea Salt Body Scrub, H2O+ ($18). h2oplus.com

Choose this option from H2O+ if you're trying to get your body polished and pool-side ready, thanks to its many buffing properties including exfoliating sea salts.

Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow, Elemis ($60). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 702-862-2525

Rich in minerals and infused with Tahitian monoi oil and frangipani flowers, this incredible concoction melts onto your body upon immediate contact.

Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub, Jo Malone London ($55). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 702-733-8300

If you're a fan of their fragrance, you'll instantly fall in love with Jo Malone's luxurious body scrub, which contains tiny pieces of walnut shells. Just one use will get your skin feeling impossibly soft and scented in no time.