Alex and Ani Annual Charity Sale

Alex and Ani launches its annual charity sale with up to 40 percent off select jewelry lines with a portion of the sales benefiting Global Citizen, a social action movement for a global generation that wants to solve the world's biggest challenges. Shop for a cause at all five Las Vegas locations: Fashion Show Mall, Grand Canal Shoppes The Venetian | The Palazzo, Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, Grand Bazaar Shops, and McCarran International Airport: D Gates. December 26-January 11.