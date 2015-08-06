    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

2017 Power of Love Gala

| February 3, 2017 | Calendar

Share

The Power of Love gala will honor Ronald O. Perelman and the 2017 Keep Memory Alive community leadership award recipient, Andrea Agassi. Expect special performances by Gwen Stefani, Jon Bon Jovi, and many more artists to be announced with cuisine prepared by Wolfgang Puck and Michael Mina. Proceeds benefit Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. MGM Grand Garden Arena. keepmemoryalive.org

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE