2017 Las Vegas Restaurant Week

| February 16, 2017 | Calendar

Participating restaurants in the 11th Annual Restaurant Week will develop prix fixe menus ranging from $20 to $80, with fixed portions of meals donated to the Three Square Food bank. Last year, more than 170 restaurants participated in the event and raised nearly $185,000 to feed hungry people in Southern Nevada. Unique breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus will be served in all types of cuisine, and guests can choose the price and location of their meals with a guide to Restaurant Week online. June 19-30. helpoutdineoutlv.org

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

